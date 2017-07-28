Gathering to be held in Montgomery for missing James Corfield

There will be a gathering in Montgomery tomorrow (Saturday, July 29) as a mark of respect for missing 19-year-old James Corfield.

The young farmer and talented cricket player disappeared from Builth Wells town centre on Monday night, while staying at the Young People’s Village for the Royal Welsh Show.

As the appeal to find James continues, police have asked that members of the public leave the search to the professional teams.

There is a planned gathering in James’ hometown of Montgomery tomorrow at 11am, outside the town hall.

Everyone is asked to wear something blue – the colour of the Abercrombie & Fitch polo shirt James was wearing when he was last seen at the White Horse Hotel on Monday night.

Police are continuing to search Builth Wells and the area around the showground in Llanelwedd.

A police spokesperson said: “Highly skilled search officers from Dyfed-Powys and South Wales Police forces are continuing the search for 19-year-old James Corfield in Builth Wells.

“A secondary search is being conducted at the Royal Welsh Show showground and the Young People’s Village now that the show has concluded and there are less people and vehicles around.

“The search along the river is continuing with the use of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s drone.

“Volunteers have been advised not to attend at the search site today due to the specialist nature of the search and for their own safety.”

Superintendent Jon Cummins added: “While we fully understand the concern from the community and the desire to assist in the search for James, it is vitally important at this stage that we have only specially trained officers and our partners out there looking for him.

“Staying away is the best possible assistance the public can give us today and of course reporting any new information they may have to us by calling 101 immediately. Thank you for your support in sharing our appeals so far.”

James is described as being 6’2” inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was reported missing shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, July 25, after failing to meet his family at the Royal Welsh Show.

Anyone who has seen or heard from James sine Monday evening is asked to contact police on 101.