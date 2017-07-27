Mum's emotional plea as search for James Corfield continues

The mother of missing 19-year-old James Corfield has put out an emotional plea for her son’s safe return almost three days after he was last seen.

James, from Montgomery, disappeared from Builth Wells town centre on Monday night (July 24) while out with friends during Royal Welsh Show week.

His family raised the alarm after he failed to meet them at the show at 2pm on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Showground on Thursday afternoon, James’ mother Louise Corfield said: “James has still not been found, and we, his parents, brother, sister and grandma are desperate to know where he is.

“This is totally out of character of James. He is so passionate about his farm animals, and hasn’t come home to them. He would never leave them unattended, which makes us even more worried about where he is.

“James is a gifted cricket player, and is due to play cricket this Saturday, and his team, Montgomery Cricket Club, need him home for this.

“We’re grateful for the many volunteers who are helping to search for him, but we still can’t find him and need your help. Where is he?

“We love you James.”

James was last seen at the White Horse Hotel at around midnight on Monday, wearing a blue Abercrombie & Fitch polo shirt, jeans and brown shoes. He is 6’2”, slim build, with short brown hair.

An earlier statement from the teenager’s family, released yesterday by his aunt, Gill Corfield, said: “We are desperate as a family for any small piece of information that anyone may have regarding his whereabouts.

“We are beside ourselves as a family and are desperate for news.”

As the end of the third day of the search for James nears, police have again thanked all those who have helped the appeal so far.

Superintendent Huw Meredith said: “Police officers, along with support from Brecon Mountain Rescue Team and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, are continuing to search for 19-year-old James Corfield around Builth Wells.

“We are still appealing for anyone who might have seen him late on Monday evening or during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Please ring 101 with any information you might have.

“Volunteers are continuing to assist, and while we are grateful for their support, we would like to remind people not to undertake their own searches out of consideration for their own safety.

“Thank you for your support in sharing our appeals so far.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Corfield is urged to call police on 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.