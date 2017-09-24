230 set to take part in canal walk for Hope House in memory of Teresa Thomas

OVER 230 people have signed up to a charity walk that takes place this Sunday, September 24 in memory of the woman who set it up.

Last autumn, Teresa Thomas had started fundraising and raising awareness for Hope House children’s hospice’s work, with the first “Welshpool Canal Walk,” which raised £5,000.

Her daughter Keira, or Kiki as she likes to be known, has been visiting Hope House since she was a baby.

She was born with a condition called Agenesis Corpus Callosum, which affects her mobility and her ability to talk and means she needs 24/7 care.

The visits also gave Teresa and her husband, Dylan, a chance to recharge their batteries.

Tragically, Teresa died earlier this year from a heart attack, aged just 42.

The event has been re-branded “Walking for Tease” (which was her nickname) in her memory and the hope is that hundreds of people, will celebrate her life.

Rachel Jones, fundraiser for Hope House, said: “It is humbling to see people who never met or even knew Teresa wanting to be part of this event.”

The eight mile walk is free to enter and takes place on September 24.

It starts by Tesco in Welshpool at 10am and continues along the canal towpath to the Horseshoe Inn at Berriew and back.

To register or for more information please visit hopehouse.org.uk or call the Hope House Fundraising Office on 01691 671671.