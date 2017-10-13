Academy change as Newtown star on TV

ACADEMY coach Paul Inns has been appointed as assistant head of Newtown AFC’s academy.

Inns, who is already the U14 Newtown academy coach, began coaching his current crop of youngsters some eight years ago and holds a UEFA B Licence.

Inns was also named as Welsh Grassroots Impact award winner at the annual Football Association of Wales (FAW) Community Awards in Cardiff earlier this year.

Academy head Gareth Watkins commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul on board at Newtown Academy in a role which more accurately reflects the contribution he has made in developing not only his players, but also the Academy as a whole, over the years. His attention to preparation and organisation, and his coaching ability, is already well recognised in the locality, where he has assisted in developing players to both national and regional level.”

n Meanwhile Newtown AFC were due to face Bala Town in front of the S4C “Sgorio” cameras last night (Thursday, October 12) at 7.45pm, just after the County Times went to press, looking for their first win in four games.

A full report from the game will feature in next week’s paper, while the Robins are next in action on Saturday, October 22 when they visit Cardiff Met in the JD Welsh Premier League.