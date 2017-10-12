Spar Mid Wales 2 - Monty secure battling draw, Builth go top

FRONT runners Builth Wells kept up their blistering start to the season with a hard fought win at Dolgellau to go four points clear at the top of the Spar Mid Wales League division two on Saturday.

Second half strikes from Richie Powell and Jonathan Samuel kept the Lant Field outfit clear of the chasing pack at the top of the table, having played a game less, Talgarth Town being the only side to take points from the Bulls so far.

Meanwhile Llansantffraid kept up the pressure on the leaders as they continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 victory over Brecon Northcote.

Brecon took an early lead through Brian Keddle but were soon on the back foot thanks to strikes from Wayne Austin, Calum Williams, Nathan Prodger (2) and Baile Austin (2), as the visitors moved to within a point of second place Presteigne, who defeated Hay St Marys 2-1 in the Friday night fixture to keep up the pressure on top spot.

At the other end of the league improving Montgomery Town will be looking upwards towards mid-table, after they battled to a creditable point with a 2-2 draw at home to Dyffryn Banw, despite having captain Luke Williams sent off for a second bookable offence. Robbie Hartthorne gave the Tan-y-mur side the lead early on but they were pegged back by Twm Foulkes and Alun Williams, before an own goal from Jamie Huxley salvaged a point for the Canaries.

Bottom placed Penybont’s woes continued with a 5-1 defeat to Newbridge on Wye, but Aberystwyth University moved out of the bottom two with an impressive 4-1 win over Talgarth Town, with goals from George Taylor (2), Tristan Harris and Liam Powell earning the Students their second win of the season.