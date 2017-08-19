Saints boss rings changes for Bala

SCOTT Ruscoe will ring the changes for the weekend visit of Bala Town after TNS suffered an opening night debacle at Bangor City.

The Saints suffered their worst start to the season in a decade in a 5-2 thumping at Bangor City in a result which the newly installed manager accepted not good enough.

“You can talk about Rijeka but they were on another level to us,” Ruscoe. “But no-one in the Welsh Premier League shouldn’t be scoring five past us. We shoudn’t be conceding five goals at any level.”

Ruscoe warned changes would be made ahead of the arrival of Bala.

“We have five or six players who could go straight into the first team,” said Ruscoe. “I’m not going to be hasty but only three players can think they deserve to start on Saturday after last week while the rest have not made it hard for me to take their shirts.”

Ruscoe refused to blame the Saints defence and insisted the collective responsible having been guilty of wasting possession and chances.

“When we get chances, we have to take them. We were 2-2 at half-time and I thought we were comfortable,” said Ruscoe. “We’d had the kick up the backside we needed and I thought we’d get a couple of goals after half-time but then the third goal killed us.”

The result sent shockwaves around Welsh football and face a daunting challenge against Bala Town on Saturday having tasted JD Welsh Cup final heartache at the Lakesiders hands upon their last meeting.