What's cooking in the Oriel Davies kitchen

THINGS are hotting up in “The Kitchen”, Newtown Oriel Davies Gallery’s “pop-up project" for more special events for its final month.

The Kitchen is a creative social space where art, performance, craft and film is being made, shared and inspired.

The event space is open to visitors until January 27 with a vibrant programme of workshops, activities, events and talks alongside fantastic opportunities for collaboration and community intervention.

Oriel Davies invites children and their families to take part in creative activities and workshops on Saturday mornings in The Kitchen,

Messy Kitchen starts with Fun and Games on Saturday, January 6, free to drop in between 10am and 12.30pm.

It’s a morning of food themed games and activities from play dough spaghetti and grocery store bingo to tin-can bowling.

Participants are welcome to bring in their favourite board and card games to play with others.

There will be more Messy Kitchen with Kitchen Scraps on January 13, and with Magnetic Moments on January 20.

Rusty Winterbottom returns to The Kitchen on Friday, January 12, to regale visitors with kitchen-related stories.

Mrs Winterbottom is an expert in all things kitchen-related, including cooking, serving, washing up and wiping down shiny surfaces.

She will put pen to paper and create on-the-spot poems for visitors about any kitchen utensil of their choice.

Mrs Winterbottom is eager to train apprentices to carry on her good work. She will ​be ​offering​ instruction in such important crafts as cake decorating, oven cleaning, serviette folding and making good use of leftovers.

Storyteller, author and prize-winning poet, Fiona Collins is Rusty Winterbottom - Dinner Lady of your Dreams.

Fiona is a storyteller who tells traditional tales from around the world, with special interests in stories of strong women and girls, and the Tales of Wales.

A professional storyteller for more than 25 years, Fiona works with all ages and abilities in a diverse range of settings. She tells stories in English, her mother tongue, and Welsh, her second language, working bilingually with Welsh learners.

Fiona has written four books of Welsh folk tales. The latest is ‘North Wales Folk Tales for Children’, published in May 2016, and her first was ‘Denbighshire Folk Tales’.

It will be open to all between 10am and 5pm.

Stay in touch with Kitchen happenings on the project blog at www.openspace.orieldavies.org or call the gallery for bookings and information on 01686 625041 or email desk@orieldavies.org