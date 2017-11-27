Newtown gallery kitchen is 'cooking'

THE Newtown Oriel Davies Gallery’s “pop-up project" The Kitchen has got off to a good start.

The Kitchen is a creative social space where art, performance, craft and film is being made, shared and inspired.

The event space is open to visitors until January 27 with a vibrant programme of workshops, activities, events and talks alongside fantastic opportunities for collaboration and community intervention.

Children and families have already taken part in Big Draw workshops and half term activities; young artists have created new artworks, musicians have “played” the cupboards, school children have visited, fortunes have been read, community groups have been inspired to create interventions, and artists have drawn on the walls and created teabag cushions.

On Friday, December 1, there will be Storytelling and Poetry with Rusty Winterbottom, all day with free admission, and the Arwystli Artists will beck In The Kitchen on Thursday, December 7.

The Friends of Oriel Davies will be holding a Christmas Quiz on Friday, November 24, from 7pm.

Entry is £9 per person to include food and it is open to all.

Stay in touch with all the Kitchen happenings on the project blog at www.openspace.orieldavies.org or telephone the gallery for bookings and information on 01686 625041 or email desk@orieldavies.org.