Mid Wales victory in Best Working Sheepdog Contest

WITH kind weather helping to make the day a huge success, it was Mid Wales region which proved to have the best working sheepdog in Wales, securing the trophy, presented by the judge, Trefor Jones.

Mid Wales was competing against dogs from North and South Wales at an event organised by the Welsh Sheepdog Society (Cymdeithas Cwn Defaid Cymreig). The South came second and the North took third place.

The overall champion was ‘Seren’ owned and handled by Dewi Jenkins.

The event was held at Penantigi Uchaf, Bwlch yr Oerddrws, Dinas Mawddwy, on Sunday, September 24.

The attendance was good and viewers had the opportunity of witnessing remarkable feats by dogs and handlers, on very steep slopes – truly tough terrain. The work was often done without commands, or only by whistles.

Competitors were asked to collect two parcels of 10 ewes, on opposing mountain slopes, with 28 handlers facing the challenge. There were two open classes, plus under 25 and under 18.

The winners of the four competitions were:

“Double Fetch” Open: 1, Dewi Jenkins and ‘Seren’, Mid Wales; 2, Dean Addison and ‘Jill’, South Wales; 3, Gareth Evans and ‘Pero’, Mid Wales.

“Single Fetch” Open: 1, Richard Rees and ‘Jango’, Mid Wales; 2, Dafydd Jenkins and ‘Twm’, Mid Wales; 3, Arwyn Lloyd and ‘Bob’, Mid Wales.

“Under 25”: 1, Ryan Addison and ‘Cilla’, South Wales.

“Under 18”: 1, Ynyr Jenkins and ‘Toss’, Mid Wales; 2, Hedd Dafydd and ‘Bell’, Mid Wales; 3, Thomas Davies and ‘Jim’, North Wales.

The president, Wil Evans, of Hendreseifion, Machynlleth and his father Huw Evans judged all the dogs and decided “which dog they would like to take home”. Their choice was ‘Toss’ owned by Ynyr Jenkins, only 12-years-old and champion of the Under 18s. The future of Cmmdeithas Cwm Defaid Cymreig is in safe hands.

A registered charity, the aims of the Welsh Sheepdog Society are to conserve and protect the traditional breed of indigenous Welsh sheepdog, and preserve the role of the breed in livestock farming. It keeps a register of pure-bred stock dogs.

In appearance, the Welsh dog is middle-sized and well proportioned, with either rough or smooth coat, and can be of most colours. They are highly intelligent and very adaptable in their work. They have a natural instinct for stock work, can use their own initiative, but are responsive to being directed. They have tremendous agility and stamina.

Those watching the event had ample evidence of this and were very impressed. The dogs have immense courage – a good Welsh dog weighing in at about 20kg can easily turn a 750kg cow.

An auction of Welsh Registered Sheepdogs (puppies and trained dogs) was another attraction on the day. The society restricts the sale of registered puppies to working stock farms.

The secretary of the event was Lisa Markham, of Llanfihangel y Pennant, Tywyn.

Light refreshments were provided throughout the day.