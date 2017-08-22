HCC shares handy hints for cutting down food waste

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has been hard at work developing tasty ways to use leftover meat as part of a drive to reduce how much food gets thrown away by consumers.

The venture is part of the industry-wide Love Food Hate Waste campaign, run by the WRAP charity. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the need to reduce food waste and helps people to take action by doing some easy practical everyday things in the home to waste less food, which will ultimately benefit our purses and the environment too.

The Love Food Hate Waste website includes a recipe for Welsh Lamb risotto with rocket, and at this year’s Royal Welsh Show consumers were treated to a demonstration of another way of using up leftover meat – Welsh Lamb arancini.

In HCC’s on-site cookery theatre, consumer executive Elwen Roberts and WRAP’s Ailsa Guard prepared arancini tasters for show-goers, and shared useful tips to make your meat last longer, including correct storage and portion guidance. Hundreds of recipe leaflets were distributed.

“As well as having a positive impact on the environment, reducing food waste could save families as much as £60 a month,” said Elwen Roberts.

“HCC is a signatory to WRAP’s ambitious Courtauld 2025 commitment to make food and drink more sustainable,” she added. “We decided to join with Love Food Hate Waste to promote recipes to make the most of delicious lamb that may be left over from a roast dinner, and we look forward to taking part in other activities with them in the coming months.”

“It was a pleasure to once again join forces with Hybu Cig Cymru at the Royal Welsh Show helping citizens reduce the amount of food that gets thrown away by sharing our top tips on how to best store and reuse your leftovers, especially focusing on meat. For tips, storage guidance and leftover recipes to make the most of your food go to lovefoodhatewaste.com,” said Sian Morgan of Love Food Hate Waste.