Welshpool auctioneer on shortlist for national award

A young auctioneer from north Powys has been shortlisted for a national agricultural award, pitting him up against some of the UK’s other up and coming auctioneers.

Tom Davies, a chartered surveyor at Morris, Marshall and Poole based in Welshpool and an auctioneer at Welshpool Livestock Sales (WLS), has been short-listed for the prestigious Farmers Guardian Marts’ the Heart Awards 2017.

Tom, who comes from Welshpool, has been named along with four other new auctioneers from throughout the UK.

All five will be selected through a combination of public votes, the strength of their nomination and personal summary and the opinion of a panel of judges.

The Mart’s the Heart Awards champions what makes livestock markets great and highlight the work of those within the industry in the UK.

Mr Davies said: “I’m really pleased to have been short-listed for the award and to be one of just five from throughout the UK to have been selected. British and Welsh agriculture is very important to me and developing the sector locally and within the mart has been a major part of my work at MMP and WLS.

“The past 12 months has been really busy. I also successfully passed my entry into the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and qualified as an RICS registered valuer. I’m part of the rural and agricultural team at MMP, working closely with farmers, landowners and agricultural businesses which means day-to-day involvement in the community I live and work in.

“So, when it comes to auctioneering livestock at WLS I have a deep understanding of the people involved, the flocks and livestock and wider industry involved.”

Tom attended Harper Adams University before joining MMP and WLS and its store sheep section.

Morris, Marshall and Poole is a partner in WLS, based at Buttington Cross.

Keith Davies, a partner at MMP, said: “We’re really pleased for Tom who has achieved a great deal since joining us and has a passion for the development of the agricultural sector in the area.

“Being short-listed for the Marts the Heart Award is testament to his hard work and determination and we hope that his career continues to develop to serve the rural community of Mid Wales and the Borders”

Tom is also chairman of the Welshpool fundraising committee for next year’s featured county of Montgomeryshire at the Royal Welsh Show.

Members of the public can vote for Tom by visiting www.martstheheart.com/tom-davies. Voting is free.

The closing date is Wednesday, August 30.