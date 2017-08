Graham Wilson, of Blaentwymyn Farm, Dylife, near Llanidloes won this years Asda LambLink lamb competition at the Royal Welsh Show.

The final six carcasses, from throughout Wales, were butchered at the show, cooked by a professional chef and then judged by members of the public, with Mr Wilson’s judged the best.

The prize was a cheque for £200 and a cut-glass engraved decanter set.