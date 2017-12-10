Good work for Llandinam's little learners after Estyn report

Staff and children at Little Learning Tree, Llandinam, have been celebrating good marks all round in their latest Estyn report.

The report comes after an inspection in September and rates the setting as ‘Good’ – the second highest of four bandings – across the board.

The group takes children from the age of three and is based at Llandinam Primary School.

In the report, inspectors said: “All practitioners interact enthusiastically with the children, have strong relationships with them and manage their behaviour well.

“Practitioners create an effective learning environment for the children.

“The setting is a happy and welcoming place, which places a high priority on children’s wellbeing.”

Prospects for improvement were also rated ‘Good’.

In a further breakdown, all sub-categories in the three ‘key questions’ – ranking outcomes, provision, and leadership and management – received the same rating.

The report said: “The responsible individual has a strong vision to provide good quality early years education.

“There is an effective mix of adult-led and child-led activities in line with good foundation phase practice.

“Practitioners encourage children to contribute ideas and suggestions for learning activities.

“Both the indoor and outdoor areas have stimulating learning resources in which children are happy to learn and play.”

The report went on to make two recommendations, which the setting will now work towards.

Newly appointed interim setting leader Becki Owen and assistant Suzie Williams said they were delighted with the report.

Llandinam Primary School headteacher Michelle Humphreys, who is the three-plus setting’s ‘responsible individual’ for registration purposes, was equally happy to see the setting thriving.

She said: “I would like to thank the team, children and parents for their support and send them congratulatory well wishes.”