Llanidloes High School in Wales' top 10 for exam results

A Montgomeryshire school has been named the eighth-best state secondary in Wales based on exam results.

Llanidloes High School made the top 10 list in Parent Power, the Sunday Times Good Schools Guide, after 58.4 per cent of A Levels awarded this year were at grades A* to B.

At GCSE level, 25.1 per cent of grades were A* to B.

Nationally the school ranked 322nd, a jump of more than 100 places from 426th last year.

Chair of governors Margot Jones said: “This is fantastic news, I’m absolutely ecstatic.

“We are so, so proud of our school. This reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils. We continue to go from success to success.”

The 25th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.