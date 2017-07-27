Welshpool school first to open with fairtrade uniform

THE NEW Montgomeryshire primary school will be the first to open with a Fairtrade uniform.

Welshpool Church in Wales (CIW) Primary School, a new primary school in mid-Wales has made a bold Fairtrade statement by introducing 100 per cent Fairtrade cotton-certified school uniform, sourced from the ethical school clothing manufacturer Koolskools.

New headteacher Justine Baldwin has been determined to instill the new school’s ethos ‘Bringing out the best in each other’ into all aspects of school life, and feels that school uniform is a good place to start.

She said; “I am delighted that our new school will be supporting Fairtrade in such a practical and comprehensive way, and that our governing body has been so supportive of this initiative. Once the Governors saw that the Fairtrade uniform offered excellent quality and value for money, the decision was an easy one.

“I hope that the parents and carers will value the stance we are taking to show our pupils how important it is to have awareness of ethical trading and how our actions here in Wales can impact on others’ lives across the world.”

Powys County Council Portfolio Holder for Schools, County Councillor Myfanwy Alexander added: “I commend the whole school community at Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School for this laudable decision, which demonstrates the school’s values extending into every corner of their activity.

“I would be delighted to see other Powys schools follow their lead.”

Children in the four schools that will be merging to form Welshpool CIW Primary School in September (Oldford Infants, Ardwyn Infants, Gungrog Nursery and Infants and Maesydre Junior School) have been visited by Koolskools, to learn about how their new uniform purchases will be directly benefiting small scale cotton farming communities in India.

Aileen Burmeister, of Fair Trade Wales,’ said: “We are really pleased that Welshpool Church in Wales Primary has taken the decision to use uniforms made with Fairtrade cotton in ethical factories.

“We are seeing more schools in Wales choosing this option as pupils become globally informed citizens; understanding that small actions can make a big difference. We hope that more Welsh schools will embark on their own Fairtrade cotton journeys.”