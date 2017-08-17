Welshpool: Police investigate hit and run on A490

POLICE are investigating reports that a man was injured in a hit and run incident on the A490 between Guilsfield and Welshpool in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dom Freeman’s family have taken to social media and shared these shocking pictures of his injuries in an attempt to find the driver and are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

But police say how he received the injuries remains unclear.

His father, Neil Freeman, said on Facebook: “Thanks for all of the messages and shares.

“Dom went home late last night, all clear on X-rays etc, stitched up and on crutches due to sprained ankle.

“Looking forward now to a quick recovery.

“We ask anyone with any information to call the police on 101.”

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “We received a report that a man sustained injuries on the A490 between Guilsfield and Welshpool overnight on Saturday/ Sunday.”

“Officers have investigated, but the circumstances around how these injuries were sustained remains unclear.”