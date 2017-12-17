Garthmyl Lodge win a top holiday award

AN IDYLLIC rural retreat, situated between Newtown and Welshpool has won a top regional tourism award.

Garthmyl lodge park, Penllwyn Lodge was crowned Best Large Lodge Escape destination in Wales at Hoseasons’ 12th annual Gala Awards.

The awards evening was held at Celtic Manor in Newport, home of the 2010 Ryder Cup.

The event showcased the very best of the self-catering specialist’s lodge and holiday parks across the UK.

Penllwyn lodge owners, Phillip, Daphne and Emma Jones, said: “We’re very excited to have won an industry award and to have been recognised for our hard work.

“We do our utmost to ensure every one of our customers has a memorable holiday experience and winning this award reflects just that.”

The Hoseasons Diamond Awards are broken down into eight UK regions and presented to Hoseasons destinations that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys.

Simon Altham of Hoseasons, said: “The fact that Penllwyn Lodges has won this award means that they are among the most popular and successful holiday destinations in our entire UK portfolio.”

“This park is exactly what we have in mind when we talk about offering our customers a better place to stay, and we wish them all the best for another successful year in 2018.”