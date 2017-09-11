Dyfi distillery wins Great British Food Award for "Best Gin in Uk."

One of Britain’s smallest distilleries has received another award this week.

The Dyfi Distillery, based at the Corris Craft Centre between Machynlleth and Dolgellau, has had its Pollination Gin named as the best gin produced in the United Kingdom at the 2017 Great British Food Awards.

Referred to by the judges as “Seriously beautiful” Pollination Gin is one of the few gins in the world where the majority of its botanical components are foraged.

In this distillery’s case, these are gathered within the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of the Dyfi Valley.

This trophy joins The Independent’s IndyBest Award for the Best New Gin in 2017, in this case given to Dyfi’s Hibernation Gin, and no less than seven medals awarded at the International Wine and Spirit Competition this year alone.

The Dyfi Distillery was established by brothers Pete and Danny Cameron in 2016 as the first commercial distillery in Mid Wales.

“It’s been quite a year” commented Danny. “We’ve been so busy trying to keep up with demand that we haven’t really had a chance to take this all in.”

The Dyfi Distillery is one of nine studios at the Corris Craft Centre open to curious visitors every day between 10am and 5pm until the November 5, and then reduced hours until Christmas (which can be checked at www.dyfidistillery.com).