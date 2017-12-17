Plans for 40 new homes in Builth Wells approved

A NEW development of around 40 homes will be built in Builth Wells after a planning committee meeting approved the ambitious project.

The decision means nine bungalows, nine detached houses and 22 semis could soon occupy a 2.3 hectare site off Brecon Road. The exact number of houses and layout of the development will be finalised at a later stage.

The application was submitted to Powys County Council earlier this year by Doug Hughes, Architects of Newtown, on behalf of applicants Mr and Mrs John Gerald Evans.

County Councillor Jeremy Pugh has backed the development since the plans went in and said its approval last week was good news for the town.

“I am pleased it’s gone through, and I have got an assurance there will be a good number of two and three-bedroom semi detached homes.

“In the last 20 years, all new houses seem to have been large, detached ones – not for young people. The whole of Powys has suffered from a lack of housing for first-time buyers.”

The scheme was supported by Builth Wells Town Council, though concerns were voiced on traffic and sewerage capacity.

Other consultees raised the issue of the proposals being a departure from the council’s Unitary Development Plan.

Designs submitted by the developer show how the site could be laid out.

In the report considered by Powys County Council’s planning committee, planning officer Tamsin Law said: “The proposed development is for the provision of 40 dwellings in a sustainable location.

“It is considered that the material consideration of the lack of housing land supply within the county warrants the approval of this development contrary to the provisions of the development plan.”

The committee approved the development subject to the signing of a ‘Section 106’ agreement, which secures amenity space within the site, as there is currently no public play area nearby.

Cllr Pugh added: “People need to get on the ladder and bring their families up here, that’s what will support our schools and infrastructure.

“It has been a ridiculous oversight of the council for many years.

“We need houses for young people, which are affordable and keep young families in Powys.”