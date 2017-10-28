Archbishop of Wales visits St Afan church to celebrate roof refurb

THE NEW Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Davies, joined worshippers at St Afan’s Church, Llanafan Fawr, for a thanksgiving service to celebrate its new roof on Sunday, October 8.
The roof, which cost £75,000, was made possible thanks to a grant from the Listed Places of Worship Roof Repair Fund and the church was full for the special service, which also marked St Afan’s harvest festival.
Archbishop John said: “All the hard work which has gone into this has not been to simply preserve an old building, it’s to help preserve a family home, one of those homes to which God’s people come.
“We don’t keep places like this open just for the sake of keeping them open - they’re not museums, they’re not places we worship for what they are - they are places where the family comes to worship, to learn about what it means to be God’s people.”
