Powys proud to be helping former refugees from Syria

POWYS POLITICIANS are proud to be supporting former Syrian refugee families, who are starting new lives here in Mid Wales.

On Monday, August 14, 150 Syrian people came together at Llanelwedd for a picnic and fun day.

The event, hosted on the Royal Welsh Showground and organised by Powys County Council Housing Service, was an opportunity for the families to meet each other and to share their experiences.

Agencies worked together to make sure the day was filled with fun, family activities from football to Zumba and creative crafts.

Glyn Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire, congratulated Powys County Council on its inspiring work to resettle Syrian refugees in Newtown and elsewhere within the county.

Glyn Davies MP, said: “I feel proud of our county council’s commitment to the resettlement of Syrian refugees who have been accepted into the UK, following the devastating conflict in the Middle East.

“The tragedy in Syria has involved up to 10 million innocent people being driven from their homes, hundreds of thousands having been gassed, brutally murdered, raped and starved to death.

“Tragedy on such a scale demands a focus by the rest of the world to alleviate this suffering.

Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, said: “These families have been through so much and are just starting a new life here in Wales.

“It was fantastic to see them enjoying the day and meeting old and new friends.

“I’m proud that we have been able to support these families to settle into Wales and that they are enriching our communities.

“The Syrian dancing was a highlight with many people taking part.”

Cllr Wilkinson added: “Twelve families have been accepted into Powys, six of them in Newtown.

“Even though it is a small number of families, a big commitment is needed by the county council to ensure resettlement is a success.”