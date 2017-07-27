98% satisfaction rating for Royal Welsh

THE 2017 Royal Welsh Agricultural Show saw some scorching Sun, sky-high satisfaction ratings and visits from top politicians including Michael Gove.

A survey by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) found that 98 per cent of visitors to the show gave a satisfaction of at least four stars.

Along with the survey results, the RWAS has announced it will not be releasing attendance figures for the show which attracted more than 236,000 people last year.

A spokesperson for the society said: “We will not be reporting attendance figures for the 2017 Royal Welsh Show.

“For some time, we have recognised that attendance figures are not always the best measure of success. We are proud that our show is considered to be one of the finest events of its kind in Europe.

“This is primarily down to our visitors’ satisfaction instead of the number of people through the gates each day.”

The survey also revealed that 87 per cent of visitors had attended before and 83 per cent expect to attend next year.

Additionally, 69 per cent of show goers felt the show offered good value for money.

Despite some downpours coming in on Wednesday, the 2017 show kicked off with some scorching weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday also saw the likes of First Minister Carwyn Jones, Rural Affairs Secretary Michael Gove, Welsh Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths and Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns milling about the show.

As discussions around Britain’s departure from the European Union warm up, it is becoming ever more important that the Welsh Government secures a beneficial outcome for Welsh agriculture.