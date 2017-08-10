Police concerned for missing 14-year-old schoolgirl from Bishops Castle

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been reported as missing from Bishops Castle last Friday and West Mercia Police confirmed on Wednesday that she is still listed as missing.

Chloe Maughan is originally from the Oxfordshire area and was last seen at Kingsland, Leominster.

She also has contacts in the Coventry and Cheshire areas and police believe she may have been making her way to one of those areas.

Chloe is described as white, around five foot three inches tall with long dark hair which she had been wearing in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a shiny black leather “bomber” jacket with a fur hood , a white top, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Officers are asking anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts to contact West Mercia Police on 101.